Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have mandated a “Stay at Home” order for 22 counties in Pennsylvania — but what does this order entail for affected residents?

On Saturday, the “Stay at Home” mandate was extended to include Beaver, Centre, and Washington counties. The order will take effect at 8 p.m on Saturday, March 28 and continue until April 6.

The mandate is now in effect in 22 different counties in Pennsylvania, including: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

According to Wolf's website, under the “Stay at Home” order, individuals are instructed to only leave their homes for the following reasons:

To maintain the health and safety of those in their household, individuals are permitted to leave their homes to obtain medical supplies, visit a health care provider, or gather supplies necessary to work from home.

Individuals can gather necessary services or supplies needed for themselves or their family members, act as volunteers for other households not able to leave, or deliver services and supplies to others to maintain the safety and health of the community.

Individuals can partake in outdoor activities such as running, biking or hiking only if the individual can maintain social distancing.

Individuals can deliver work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.

Individuals can care for a family member or pet in a separate household — including elderly individuals, minors and individuals who are dependent, have disabilities or are vulnerable.

Individuals can travel to or from educational institutions to receive materials, learning, meals or any other related services.

Individuals can travel to return to a place of residence outside of jurisdiction.

Individuals can partake in required travel for law enforcement or court order, and non-residents can return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth. Anyone performing life sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for their travel.

Operations listed below are exempt from the “Stay at Home” order:

Business activity that is life sustaining

Healthcare or medical service providers

Access to life-sustaining services for low income families, including food banks

Access to child care services for employees of life sustaining businesses. Business to remain open for child care are as follows: child care facilities operating under either the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development or Early Learning waiver process; group or family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19 business closure order.

News media

Law enforcement, emergency medical services and firefighters

The federal government

Religious institutions

Homeless individuals are not required to follow this order, but have been strongly urged to find shelter. Government agencies are urged to find ways to accommodate these individuals.

International students, foster children and any other students who have been displaced as a result of this pandemic are exempt and may remain in campus housing.

Law enforcement will use extra efforts to ensure individuals are aware of the updated “Stay at Home” order and will inform the public on social distancing, according to the release from Wolf's website.

