Upon entering The Tavern, the lithographs, artifacts, worn wooden furniture and dim light streaming through the windows cloak incomers with an indelible sense of nostalgia for a past they might never have been a part of.

Underneath that reminiscent atmosphere, the establishment — like many others in downtown State College— is undergoing its own changes.

In a January statement, owner Pat Daugherty said the Tavern — which was first established in 1948 and remains an essential part of downtown for locals and Penn State alumni — would take on a silent equity partner as part of his long-term goal to keep the establishment alive and meet and exceed his customers’ expectations.

“It’s important to me, given the fact that time moves on,” Daugherty said. “I had to have a long-term plan if I wanted to maintain Tavern the way people have come to know it and appreciate it. When this opportunity presented itself, I knew this was the right move.”

Daugherty also emphasized that in looking toward the long-term prospects of The Tavern, it was important that the restaurant doesn’t “just sit in one spot.” He has decided to give the 73-year-old restaurant room a chance to evolve by taking into consideration environmental and dietary concerns.

Daugherty noted that the establishment was among the first to recycle glass in a joint effort with other establishments downtown. More recently, it has pursued more vegan options for customers and has switched to biodegradable take-away containers and non-plastic straws — something Daugherty said he had learned from his daughter, who teaches scuba diving lessons.

However, as a gathering space for members of the Penn State and State College communities, Daugherty said he was looking to expand the menu by looking to include more vegan options as well as sourcing sustainable fish to satisfy the tastes of both locals and alumni who might only visit the restaurant once every five years.

“On that single page menu we don’t have room to say that we’re using local pork,” Daugherty said. “We don’t have enough room to say that we’re using seasonal vegetables. We don’t have enough room to say how special our New York strip steak is.”

In what he stated was the “best job” he had ever had, Daugherty has joined forces with the new silent equity partner to look for changes for the restaurant’s 75th anniversary and beyond. For Daugherty, current downtown projects — whether it’s “Summers on Allen” or his ownership alteration — are necessary and natural.

Daugherty also emphasized that he felt fortunate for all the opportunities that the community has provided him.

“I love my customers I love the kids that work here,” he said.

He added that a former Penn State gymnast and former Tavern employee from Colorado recently visited him.

Emma Lafty, a current employee at The Tavern, has worked at the establishment for three years. She noted that despite her previous experience at other restaurants, working at The Tavern has given her the chance to interact with and serve NFL players and businesspeople from all around the world.

“Apart from being a unique building, the photographs of incredible individuals, sports teams and landscapes of Pennsylvania give The Tavern character,” Lafty (senior-biology) said. “It’s great to be a part of a place that has had an influence on so many people for generations.”

As a former Penn State student who has been in State College since 1963, Daugherty also noted that it may be hard for someone who has lived in the area to be as perceptive to changes.

However, when looking back at the changes that the owners of Zeno’s Pub and The Corner Room have made to the downtown area, he feels the new projects will make the area more vibrant and enjoyable for incomers.

“When you first come into our door, it has menus from the 50s on the wall,” Daugherty said. “We wouldn’t be in business if that was the still the same menu we were serving.”