For someone who doesn’t study economics, it can be confusing to watch the news and see nothing but talk of a stimulus package, the stock market or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

There has been a lot of focus recently on the national economy and how the coronavirus may send the United States into another recession — but it can be hard to conceptualize what this would mean for the economy of State College.

Professors from Penn State’s economics department discussed the possible economic impacts that the coronavirus may have on University Park, State College and the surrounding areas.

Paul Grieco, an associate professor of economics, said that because the student population didn’t return after spring break, the negative economic effects on businesses in State College that cater to students are likely to be more severe. Areas surrounding State College will be hit hard, as well, according to Grieco.

“Local service workers who work for hourly wages and tips are going to experience reductions in working hours and income,” Grieco said via email. “Many of these workers commute from outside the immediate State College area.”

But the coronavirus won’t just affect small businesses — Grieco said Penn State itself is likely to experience a decline in revenue. This is because international students may be unable to return in the fall and because students may choose not to enroll at a large, crowded university like Penn State due to the virus, according to Grieco.

Dave Brown, a teaching professor of economics, also emphasized the possibility of job loss in the area, and said the economic impact of the coronavirus in the short-term will be “devastating.”

Brown said that even after the lockdown is over, some businesses will likely stay closed. However, Brown said State College will still fare better than other nearby regions.

“State College is a little bit insulated with its location and the university to help keep jobs going,” Brown said. “So while our effects will be bad, I think other places will have it worse.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

James Tierney, an assistant teaching professor of economics, said that while he predicts there will be a “significant pull-back” in economic activity as a result of the coronavirus, it is fortunate that the pandemic didn’t occur during football season, since many local businesses rely on that period of time for a majority of their revenues.

He emphasized the need for the community to come together during this “time of crisis,” and to make smart purchasing decisions.

“Those of us who are in a privileged position of having a paycheck and having savings should try and find ways to help in the community,” Tierney said. “Those who aren’t as lucky will need to try and save money where they can to weather the storm.”

Tierney said buying gift cards from local stores, tipping generously and practicing social distancing are ways individuals can help improve the current situation. He also said students should continue taking classes as usual.

Grieco said it is important for those with a more stable income to help people working for lower wages, since these individuals are the most at risk.

“[People with more stable incomes] can help others through donations to local charities, but also by spending more where they feel able,” Grieco said. “Small things can add up. An extra tip for delivery might be a big help to someone struggling to get by.”