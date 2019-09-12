Penn State students and State College community members on the hunt for one-of-a-kind vintage pieces can find the treasures they seek inside the new Tigers Eye Vintage Shop in Webster’s Bookstore and Café.

The shop officially opened on Saturday, Sept. 7, and features unique vintage pieces that have made their way to State College from all over the country.

Vintage peddler Jenn Dashem has always enjoyed vintage clothing. She wears vintage pieces herself and collects different items throughout her travels across the country — which she will now share with the State College community through Tigers Eye.

Dashem said a lot of the pieces came from the Pacific Northwest and Pittsburgh.

She said she has sold some of her collection online and in pop-up shops before. However, her shop in Webster’s is here for the long run.

“When Jenn came to me with this idea, I knew it was a winner,” Elaine Meder-Wilgus, owner of Webster’s and friend of Dashem, said.

In previous years, Dashem sold vintage items in pop-up shops with Meder-Wilgus. After seeing the success of her shops and receiving encouragement from Meder-Wilgus, Dashem decided to open a permanent shop in Webster’s.

“To create a space for everyone to feel welcome and celebrate their individual choices of expression is perfectly in line with our goals here at Webster's,” Meder-Wilgus said.

Dashem said she wants her shop to focus on non-binary clothing and showcase her hand-selected pieces.

“Vintage can be a means of expressing non-binary choices, and/or to celebrate how you feel and how you want to move through the world,” Meder-Wilgus said.

Along with the clothing, the shop features jewelry, bags, accessories, furniture, art and home decor.

Both Meder-Wilgus and Xan Hall, manager of Webster’s, are excited to have the shop open in their store.

“I’ve been lamenting recently the lack of shopping opportunities downtown because it seems like all that we have now is restaurants,” Hall said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for people to buy gifts for their friends or their family.”