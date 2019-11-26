Qdoba Mexican Eats on West College Avenue is “closed for good” as of Friday, according to a note posted in the restaurant’s window.

Owner Charles Aikens confirmed the downtown restaurant's closure, and said the restaurant does not plan to relocate or reopen.

The closure was caused, in part, by the 2017 opening of another Qdoba location on North Atherton Street, according Aikens. Aikens said the corporate location opened without his "consent or knowledge."

Due to the opening of the Atherton location, Aikens said his store took a hit of about $150,000 to $200,000 a year in sales, which the store could not recover from.

After remodeling the building in December 2018, Aikens said he hoped things would turn around in 2019. Instead, he said the store continued to lose business.

Since opening in 2004, the College Avenue Qdoba has been operated by three different owners, according to Aikens. Aikens has owned the restaurant since 2013.