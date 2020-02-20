State College residents will soon have another option to satisfy their Taco Bell craving.

The Mexican food chain is constructing a new location at 1909 N. Atherton St. on the corner of Colonnade Way. It will open by summer 2020, according to Taco Bell Public Relations.

The location is currently under construction in the former home of the Animal Medical Hospital of State College and is currently taking applications at all positions, according to a sign outside of the building. Those interested can apply here.

This will be the fourth Taco Bell opened in the Centre region, with other locations at 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., 397 Benner Pike and a downtown location at 310 E. College Ave.