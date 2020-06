Champs Downtown announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday that they will be making the switch to reusable souvenir cups — in lieu of styrofoam cups — for the remainder of 2020.

“We will miss the iconic double cups... except for our door staff who did all recycling,” the post said.

The post included photos of Champs staff members recycling piles of used cups.

