As the coronavirus pandemic continues, a petition to all State College landlords regarding rent relief is beginning to pick up steam among students who live off campus and their parents.

The petition, which started on March 27, initially only sought rent relief from ARPM. However, it has been broadened to include every landlord and property management company in the area.

The petition is not looking for total rent forgiveness, but rather for a fair and equitable negotiation between landlords and tenants, according to student advocate Jillian Puglisi. As of April 2, over 1,000 parents and over 200 students had signed the petition to appeal for a discount on leases, according to Puglisi (junior-special education).

The petition was started by parents, with Puglisi now encouraging students to sign it on Facebook groups. Most students are not in State College after Penn State moved all classes online and urged students to stay at home.

This is the first petition of this scale to gain traction in the State College community.

Parents of Penn State students have reached out to both local and state authorities and legislators — including Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, State Senator Jake Corman, and State Representatives Scott Conklin and Kerry Benninghoff — regarding rent relief.

In addition, parents have reached out to Vern Squier, the president and CEO of the Centre County Chamber of Business and Industry.

