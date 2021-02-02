In the first State College Borough Council Meeting of February, a number of items on the agenda were approved that will affect the State College community.

First, there was a list of consent items that were approved unanimously, including the notions stated below.

Accept the resignation of Celeste Good, with regret, from the LGBTQ Advisory Committee, effective immediately.

Authorize the award to install playground equipment in East Fairmount Park to Gametime in the amount of $32,000.

Authorize the Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the Water Authority for them to bid and manage the project on Logan Avenue along with their water-line replacement.

The Council also unanimously approved a request from a State College High School student Clarissa Theiss to become a Student Representative to the Borough Council.

In the spring of 2020, Theiss contacted the borough manager asking if there was a possibility for a State High student to become a Representative to Council, similar to the Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association and Graduate & Professional Student Association positions.

In the fall, Theiss met with Council members and later presented her proposal for the Council’s review, who was supportive in adding the proposal to the agenda for Monday's meeting.

The Council agreed that the representative must be from an authorized student organization at the State College Area Senior High School, and that they do not have to be a resident of the State College Borough.

Additionally, a motion was passed to go forward with a public hearing and final consideration of a request to rezone 318 S. Atherton St.

Out of the Cold Centre County requested to rezone the properties at 318 S. Atherton St. from Residence 2 to Residence 3 Historic.

OOTC plans to establish a non-profit operated permanent homeless shelter in the building, which is currently not permitted in the R2 zoning district.

The request passed unanimously to plan for a public hearing and consideration.

“I cannot think of a better place or better use of this building… I hope that there will be few — if any — other hurdles to getting this passed and making it a permanent and positive part of the neighborhood,” said Theresa Lafer, a member of the Council.

Next, the Council approved an application and issued a Certificate of Appropriateness for 720 Sunset Road, which Austin Van Allen plans to convert from a garage into a living space.

The attached garage is now a part of the College Heights Historic District, and will be considered an addition with a few conditions needed to pass the project.

