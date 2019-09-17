After nearly 13 years, Penn State is ousting at least two local businesses, Rainbow Music and Lion Antiques, which are set to close before 2020.

According to Bill Beard, the owner of Rainbow Music, the business was told it must vacate the property at the end of 2019 as it had lost its lease. Beard declined to comment further on the matter.

The store, located at 140 N. Atherton St., is currently running a storewide sale as “everything must go.”

Similarly, Lion Antiques, located at 122 N. Atherton St. will also need to find a new home come December.

In an email from Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, she confirmed the university owns the property and “has always had plans for future redevelopment of this site.”

Powers added there are no specific plans for construction at the locations. Penn State’s goal was to “give tenants as much notice as possible about its plans to use the space.”

Penn State purchased the property in 2006, according to Powers.