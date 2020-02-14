Picture this: it’s Valentine’s Day. You didn’t get anything for your significant other, and you’re rushing to figure out a gift idea.

Don’t worry — we’ve got your back.

There are various gifts easily accessible in State College. Here’s where you can get these last-minute gifts for your Valentine.

Flowers

The Valentine’s classic: a bouquet of flowers. There are many State College florists taking advantage of the holiday.

Woodrings Floral Gardens on South Allen is offering custom bouquets in its “Final Hours” sale, with arrangements ranging in price from the approximately $30 to $70.

George’s Boutique on East College Avenue has similar deals for Valentine’s arrangements and can also deliver them. The business specializes in rose bouquets as a “great, classic way to say ‘I love you,’” its website said.

Roses come in red for romance, white for respect and yellow for friendship.

Each business’s deals for flowers can be found on their websites.

If you need something quick and cost effective, local grocery stores also have floral arrangements.

Any one of the three Giant Food Stores locations in State College has bouquets and single flowers to purchase. They also offer flower alternatives, such as succulents, in flower-shaped pots for the lower-maintenance plant owner.

Chocolate and candy from Gardner’s

The standard cheap, red, heart-shaped box of plastic-tasting chocolates from a drug store is one option. However, if you want to rise to the occasion, you can splurge on some gourmet treats from Gardner’s Candies.

Gardner’s is farther from downtown State College, located on North Atherton across from Walmart, but it has a wide array of chocolates and candies.

Fuzzy socks

The instant go-to when you have no time to find an amazing gift or are simply out of gift ideas is fuzzy socks, the ubiquitous clothing item.

Everyone gets cold feet. Everyone loves fun socks. Combine the two and you have a last-minute recipe for a great Valentine’s Day gift.

Target and Walmart are your safest bets, and usually have three-for-one or buy-one-get-one deals.

Candles

If you want to give the gift of scents this Valentine’s Day, candles are a perfect option. Plus, they set the mood.

You can go for the typical Yankee candle basic set, or maybe pick out one of Yankee’s Valentine’s Day sets.

The Target located on Beaver Ave. and McLanahan’s have plenty of candles to choose from.