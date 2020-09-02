State College has launched a website for its new “Sustain State College" campaign, aiming to help those who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Wednesday borough release.

Primarily concerned with small business owners, as well as homeowners and home renters, the three-part program program will allocate federal funds to help those who are financially struggling amid the pandemic.

The first part is a mortgage, rent and utilities payment plan for members of State College who are recently unemployed or have lost income, utilizing federal income to directly help lower income households.

The second program is focused on small businesses.

Through a loan program, businesses in the State College area can apply for a maximum $10,000 loan with zero percent interest.

The online loan application is due by Sept. 30.

The third program is intended to help businesses have outdoor dining through a “Temporary Use Permit for Outdoor Commerce," which loosens the borough's zoning requirements for minimum parking spaces.