Challenging 12-term incumbent Republican Kerry Benninghoff, Democrat and former Ferguson Township supervisor Peter Buck has announced he is running to represent the 171st district.

Buck served on the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors from 2016 until June 2018. Now a resident of Houserville, Buck is seeking the district seat that covers parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

While serving as a Ferguson supervisor, Buck held chair positions on the Centre Region Council of Governments Public Services and Environmental and Facilities committees and the Spring Creek Watershed Commission.

On the municipal and regional level, Buck has maintained township fund balances and supported programs for mental health and suicide prevention.

Additionally, Buck has worked to manage academic programming for Penn State’s Sustainability Institute, and he serves on the executive committees of the Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium and the Penns Valley Conservation Association.

