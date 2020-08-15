More than 1,000 volunteers attend United Way Day of Caring

Charlie Hassenfeldt (sophomore-crime, law and justice), left, and Dan Deminski (sophomore-international politics), members of the Penn State Marine ROTC, reshingle the roof of a garage at the Stormbreak Runaway Shelter on 334 S. Burrowes St. as part of the 18th Annual Day of Caring. About 15 members of the Naval ROTC worked on the roofing project throughout the day as various other projects were also done around campus.

 Tyler Sizemore

Centre County United Way — a nonprofit organization that supports Centre County residents’ health, education and safety — announced adjustments to its “Day of Caring” event sponsored by PNC Bank due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the nonprofit’s executive director Wendy Vinhage, the “Day of Caring” event will allow community members to donate to Centre County United Way’s partner agencies via an online format.

In the release, Vinhage said that any donations will help the nonprofit’s partner agencies manage financial difficulties which have arisen during the pandemic.

Vinhage added that the money raised by the nonprofit will balance out the fact that it cannot have volunteers “complete projects” for the agencies this year.

Centre County United Way’s “Day of Caring” will take place virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.