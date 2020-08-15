Centre County United Way — a nonprofit organization that supports Centre County residents’ health, education and safety — announced adjustments to its “Day of Caring” event sponsored by PNC Bank due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the nonprofit’s executive director Wendy Vinhage, the “Day of Caring” event will allow community members to donate to Centre County United Way’s partner agencies via an online format.

In the release, Vinhage said that any donations will help the nonprofit’s partner agencies manage financial difficulties which have arisen during the pandemic.

Vinhage added that the money raised by the nonprofit will balance out the fact that it cannot have volunteers “complete projects” for the agencies this year.

Centre County United Way’s “Day of Caring” will take place virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

