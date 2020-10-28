With six days left until the presidential election on Nov. 3, Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, characterized the country as “a nation in pain" during a campaign event in State College Wednesday.

“I know it’s going to be close here in Pennsylvania,” Emhoff said. “We lost by 44,000 votes last time, that’s less than 5 votes per precinct... everyone knows five people, so we [got to] get them on board.”

Jacob Klipstein, the president of the College Democrats at Penn State, organized the campaign event, which was held in the Porter North parking lot on the university's campus.

Emhoff said the Biden-Harris campaign is sending him to swing districts, such as Centre County, for the final push.

“They are sending me to the hard places. They are sending me to the places we need to win, the places we didn’t win last time,” Emhoff said. “And I’m going to all these places that I’m now calling so-called swing districts because I’m seeing the exact same enthusiasm that you are all showing today, that you are showing up because you are all sick and tired of what is going on at this lack of leadership, this lack of compassion, this lack of caring.”

According to Lee Griffin, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, the election will not be decided in California or New York, but in Pennsylvania.

Griffin said the election in Pennsylvania won’t be decided by cities like Pittsburgh, but by rural counties like State College.

“We know what is at stake: beating this virus; rebuilding the economy and the middle-class; fixing health care; tackling climate change; and fighting for racial justice — that is what’s on the ballot,” Griffin said.

Pennsylvania 77th district Rep. Scott Conklin said he supports the Biden-Harris ticket because the candidates are making history, and will bring equality to the White House.

“I want to be the first guy to see the first, second gentleman of the United States and I want to make sure the ship is right... I want to make sure not only do we make history with Doug, but we make history with Kamala Harris," Conklin said. "It’s time for us to bring equality where it belongs; it’s time for us to bring equality to the White House... it’s time we bring equality back to America.”

Emhoff said he doesn’t want to wake up on Nov. 4 disappointed, which is why he is working so hard now.

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.