A Knight Foundation study found that State College residents reported high levels of community investment and easy access to recreational areas.

The study, titled "Community Ties: Understanding what attaches people to the place where they live," surveyed 11,000 Americans residing in 26 urban communities throughout the U.S.

The data was collected by the Urban Institute prior to coronavirus shutdowns with the goal of understanding what drives locational attachment.

A total of 62% of the greater State College area residents reported participating in local arts-related activities and 50% volunteered locally — rates that were 4% and 5% higher than the national average, respectively.

Additionally, 91% of residents surveyed said that recreational areas were easy to access as compared to the national average of 85%.

In a press release, Knight Foundation senior director of community and national initiatives Lilly Weinberg said the results from State College indicate a strong connection between residents and the local community.

Data collected at the national level, however, suggests that there may be a racial and economic gap in access to local amenities.

86% of those included in the study were white — non-Hispanic — a percentage that is 24% higher than the national average, while 14% were non-white or Hispanic.

"By better integrating the university with the downtown area, State College can continue to create an even more desirable place to live, work and play," Weinberg said.