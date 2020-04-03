The State College Community Borough Office is encouraging residents to join the "Stay Home Challenge" while in quarantine, according to State College Borough's Instagram.

Winners will receive gift cards to use in downtown State College when the stay at home order is over.

To enter the challenge, residents must decorate their doors, mailboxes, windows, driveways or any visible part of their house will supportive messages for those who are still working amid the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurant and grocery workers, healthcare professionals and more.

Residents are asked to decorate with crafts supplies that already available in their houses, rather than leaving their homes to buy new products.

Then, residents must take and share their photos with the State College Borough and community by tagging them on social media.

Mayor Filippelli will select the top three winners on April 24. The first place winner will receive a $50 gift card, second place will receive $25 and third place will receive $15.