After an investigation, Penn State Police have not verified any accounts of men assaulting or abducting women on campus and downtown.

Earlier this week, numerous rumors were spread on social media that alleged sex traffickers were attempting to grab women around Penn State and State College.

While one incident of harassment was confirmed, authorities concluded other incidents were “non-criminal in nature," according to a press release. The incidents do not appear to be related.

Penn State Police and State College Police issued a press release on Monday asking those who experienced harassment to contact them.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said Penn State Police have not verified any accounts of harassment. The article has been updated to accurately reflect the report. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

RELATED