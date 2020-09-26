After Breonna Taylor — a Black woman who was killed in March by Louisville police officers who raided her apartment — died, people nationwide have called for others to "say her name" to remember her and seek punishment for the officers who shot her.

That call has reached State College, too, as a crowd gathered Friday night to remember Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police officers.

“What just hurts the most is the juxtaposition of us standing right here with candles, and blocks over they don’t have a care in the world,” a speaker at the vigil at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza said.

At the vigil, organized by Penn State’s Black Caucus and Black Student Athletes and supported by the 3/20 Coalition, Black students grappled with how their race has affected their lives, and what it means to be a Black woman in America.

The vigil was hosted by Black Caucus President Nyla Holland and Audra Koopman of Black Student Athletes. In between speakers, Holland and Koopman read quotes from Taylor’s mother about Taylor’s childhood, life and death.

Holland (senior-political science) and Koopman (senior-kinesiology) encouraged Black women to speak first, as Taylor’s death has caused a national reckoning about whether Black women’s struggles are ignored.

“I was a little bit nervous that having an open mic, [that] people wouldn’t speak,” Koopman said. “But it was nice, after the first few minutes of crickets, people started coming up.”

Many speakers said they were nervous, and a few apologized for what they felt were unpolished speaking abilities. Attendees snapped in encouragement whenever speakers made points or seemed nervous.

Erynne Allen, a member of Penn State’s gymnastics team, spoke about discovering her Black identity.

“In school, I was called ‘oreo,’ or the ‘white Black girl,’ which is something that I used to think was a compliment,” Allen (senior-biobehavioral health) said, “because [the people saying it] were friends with me, and they were friends with me and they weren’t friends with the other Black girls, so that must have meant I was doing something right.”

Allen said she and her family had spent the summer trying to connect with Black culture, and it was difficult to return to school in the middle of that reckoning.

Allen and several other speakers read poetry, although most just spoke off the cuff.

Topics ranged from speakers’ personal experiences, their home lives, their lives at Penn State or their thoughts on national issues. Many speakers were student-athletes, who spoke about the importance of using their platforms.

One speaker, who was discussing the difficulty of being a Black student in a predominantly white institution, was interrupted by a man observing the vigil from a nearby parking garage.

The man yelled, “All lives matter, Trump 2020!”

“Ok,” the speaker responded. “Thank you for being here, we appreciate it.”

Members of the 3/20 Coalition’s de-escalation team immediately rushed to the parking garage to secure the situation, although Penn State football player Antonio Shelton, who was attending the vigil, could be heard having a verbal altercation with the man.

Throughout the night, many speakers directly responded to the man, explaining why, in their eyes, “all lives matter” is not an appropriate response to a vigil for Taylor.

When Shelton (senior-telecommunications) spoke, he apologized to the man for being aggressive, but said that it was important to him to correct the man’s behavior, which he saw as disrespectful.

Like many speakers, Shelton also discussed the importance of supporting Black women.

“I have a four-year-old sister, and it’s messed up that it had to [take] her being born, and seeing her exist as a person for me to understand and fully sympathize with what black women go through,” Shelton said.

Shelton added that he has had nightmares about his sister meeting a similar fate as Taylor.

Shelton also said that people in Penn State Athletics who have “authority” over him have discouraged him from speaking about racism.

Johnasia Cash, a forward on the women’s basketball team, sang a song she had written about racism and policing in America.

Cash’s voice (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) sometimes cut out because she was choking back tears, and her teammates stood behind her on the stage in a show of support as she finished her performance.

Before the vigil began, organizers handed out to all attendees — some were tea lights, but most were about a foot long.

By the time the last speaker finished, the candles had burned down to about a few inches.

Julian Richardson, who spoke about growing up in West Philadelphia, surrounded by Black death, said he was glad that he came to the vigil, but disappointed to hear passers-by partying.

“I think it’s funny that the ambiance for tonight’s rally was actually [people singing] “Sweet Caroline” at the bar,” Richardson said.

Siarra Cummings spoke about how she’s had to educate her classmates on issues of race, and said it was “eye opening” to see some of her peers partying rather than attending the vigil.

However, Koopman said she was very happy with the turnout, especially considering that the vigil was planned in about a day.

The vigil was one of Black Student Athletes’ first events, according to Koopman, and although she hopes there is not cause for another one, she said student athletes plan to continue using their platform.

“Everything that’s going on, it doesn’t just hurt [Taylor], it ricochets,” Koopman said. “It ricochets to communities, it ricochets to the black women, it ricochets to the family. And so we decided that even though we aren’t in Kentucky, we’re standing in solidarity.”