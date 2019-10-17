SEE IT: Centre County locals rappel off State College's Fraser Centre during 'Over the Edge'

"Over the Edge" was held at the Hyatt Place State College on Thursday. Participants who signed up got to rappel down the side of the building, starting all the way at the roof.

The event was co-sponsored by FaithCentre from Bellefonte and Interface Human Services from State College.

When signing up, participants were asked to make a donation of a minimum of $1000. This money will be put toward charitable use and help support programs such as a food bank in Bellefonte.

One standout attendee, Larry Campbell, rappelled while dressed up as Santa Claus. He said he was proud of the money his local church was able to raise for the event, and dressed up as Santa to reflect his hope that the donation will help some families in need during this upcoming Christmas.