In a tweet posted on Nov. 4 by State College Borough councilman Dan Murphy, it was revealed Penn State president Eric Barron sent a letter to Murphy urging him to reject a set of guidelines that mandate a Penn State faculty member could not serve as interim mayor.

Murphy, who has previously expressed his displeasure with the guidelines publicly, posted the letter from Barron that called on the council to dismiss guidelines that exclude Penn State employees from being elected as interim mayor.

In the letter, Barron acknowledged there are approximately 17,000 Penn State employees in the State College area who would therefore be disqualified from serving as interim Mayor.

“Penn State’s employees are caring members of their communities and many serve, or have served, as elected and appointed positions in local governments across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania...including, of course, the Borough of State College,” Barron said in the letter.

President Barron also noted that excluding Penn State employees further inhibits the number of applicants from people of color.

Barron’s concerns over interim mayor echo Murphy’s grievances with the guidelines for Mayor Don Hahn’s temporary replacement.

In a tweet from Oct. 25, Murphy passionately pushed back against the narrative that Penn State employees should not be considered for interim mayor.

“To suggest a full-time employee of Penn State is incapable of serving as mayor of State College because of conflict of interest/bias is an ignorant and seriously and misinformed take,” Murphy said via Twitter.

The guidelines for interim Mayor will be voted on at a special meeting on Nov. 8.

