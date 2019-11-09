Who doesn’t love watching movies? Relaxing in a dark theater with buttery popcorn and a fizzy drink is an entertaining way to spend a few hours.

But what if the story you were watching on the silver screen was made by your friends and neighbors?

The inaugural Centre Film Festival is being held at the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg from Nov. 8 to 10. The festival hosted a variety local feature-length films, shorts, filmmakers, film-making master classes and a high school short film competition.

Liam Nee, who volunteered at the festival said the festival was the first film festival held in Centre County.

"This is the first year, we’re trying to get off the ground so it’s important to try to bring local filmmakers in the area because we have a rich film community here," Nee (senior-film) said.

Nee said the festival served as a "good opportunity" for Penn State students to experience.

“It kind of gives a line to how professional film festivals run," he said. "And it’s a good way to get in touch with fellow filmmakers [and] fellow students. It’s a really good learning and networking opportunity.”

The festival kicked off Friday night with “A Century of Cinema,” with a block of films dedicated to the Roaring Twenties. One of the films showed that night was “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace,” a documentary covering historic American theaters such as the Rowland.

Matt Lambros, an architectural photographer featured in the documentary, said he attended the festival in part because he loves the idea of supporting small, single theaters like the Rowland.

“I find that a lot of people my age and younger — I’m in my mid-30s — didn’t grow seeing movies in single-screen theaters...so to find out the history of the American movie theater is always interesting,” Lambros said.

Another movie that premiered at the Centre Film Festival was "Pennsylvania Bouldering: The Next Frontier," a movie about boulder climbing in the Pennsylvania wild. Sean Heisey, the director of the film, discussed the filmmaking process and the challenge of keeping a rock climb interesting.

“You put someone up in a tree to get a high angle, you put someone down low to get a low angle. You get a drone to get some movement. You splice all together,” Heisey said. “It’s really difficult...One of the really difficult things is some of these climbs are very difficult and climber is only able to do it one time. So you pretty much have to get it. If you don’t get it, you're out of luck.”

The festival will continue through Sunday night, with a free shuttle offered to community members that departs and arrives at the HUB-Robeson Center.

