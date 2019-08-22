The Borough of State College announced via Twitter on Wednesday that a new Penn State Zagster bike station has been installed downtown.

The new State College station is the first located downtown, compared to 20 other locations scattered throughout Penn State's main campus.

The station has been installed across from the State College Municipal Building and can hold up to 12 bikes at a time.

Zagster, a bike-share company based in Boston, refers to itself as "the nation’s leading micro-mobility operations platform."

Bike sharing programs by Zagster are located in cities, universities, corporations and real estate developments from the west to east coast. The program was first introduced at Penn State in 2017.

Annual membership for Zagster bike share is available to Penn State students, faculty and staff for a $5 convenience fee, and to the other members of the State College community for $50.