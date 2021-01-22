On Jan. 29, Mount Nittany Health will begin offering an online self-scheduling system for coronavirus vaccinations for those who are eligible.

In February, more appointments will open depending on the availability of vaccines, according to a release by Mount Nittany.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently expanded the category 1A of the vaccination phase to include those who are 65 and older as well as those from 16-64 who suffer from high-risk conditions or are immunocompromised.

Eligible individuals can go here to schedule appointments. According to a press release, the amount of appointments depend on the amount of vaccines available. Mount Nittany anticipates that demand will be high.

Mount Nittany is currently concluding its goal of vaccinating around 3,500 health care and front-line workers in the State College area and aims to be finished by the end of the month.

The health provider plans to use all of its remaining vaccines before the end of the month. According to a press release, it awaits a new shipment of additional doses to begin vaccinating the next group of people.