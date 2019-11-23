State College’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony took over Allen Street from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, featuring caroling, dancing and holiday treats.

The event was hosted by B94.5 Live and Downtown State College.

MCs from B94.5 Live kept the audience upbeat and moving in the cold while waiting for Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to arrive.

The waiting featured a singalong to Frozen’s “Let It Go.” Additionally, groups from the Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania, MindBodyArt School of Dance, Central PA Dance Workshop and Centre Dance took the stage to perform holiday-themed dance routines.

Candice Shipley attended the tree lighting for the first time with the South Hill School of Business, and expressed her excitement for being there.

“I love it and super exciting,” Shipley said, “Everybody is happy and cheerful. It’s just so Christmas-y.”

Cookies, donut holes, coffee and hot chocolate were provided for free by local businesses including The Corner Room, Webster’s Bookstore & Cafe, Jersey Mike's Subs and Duck Donuts.

As the audience began anticipating Santa’s arrival, Mrs. Claus read "The Night Before Christmas" to a stage full of children. After the reading was over, Mrs. Claus encouraged the audience to begin chanting for Santa.

During the festivities, Marine Centre County Toys for Tots collected toy donations, and State College Area Food Bank collected canned goods. Children ages 12 and under who gave donations were entered into a drawing to light the tree with Santa.

The winner was chosen and accompanied Mrs. Claus on stage to sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as Santa arrived on a fire truck provided by “his official transport team" at the Alpha Fire Company.

Santa lit the holiday tree and took photos with Mrs. Claus before quickly retreating to Kish Bank on Allen Street to escape the cold and take more photos.

Central Pennsylvania native and Penn State student Tom Sowers said he was looking forward to attending the event, as he had attended it previously and loves the atmosphere of State College during the holidays.

“I think it brings everyone together, and everything slows down,” Sowers (sophomore-psychology and sociology) said. “People just look forward to being together and enjoying the cold as a bunch of us together.”

Latrobe native Olivia Stas had never been to the tree lighting in State College or an event similar to it in her area.

“It was cool to see all of the kids up on shoulders and it was really cute to see them see Santa and the tree light up,” Stas said. "Just very heartwarming."

Sponsors of the event included: The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, First National Bank, CATABus, Holiday Bowl Altoona, Taste Buds Kitchen, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson of State College, PA and Kish Bank.