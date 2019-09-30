Though the hustle and bustle of Homecoming weekend hasn’t fully hit yet, sorority and fraternity members all over State College are getting into the Homecoming spirit, preparing for the weekend ahead.

Matt Hladik (junior - political science) is the homecoming chair for his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. For his fraternity, he said homecoming is a significant weekend, as it is a way to bring the alumni and current students together.

Because so many graduated members of his fraternity are present at the annual Homecoming parade, Hladik said they take a lot of pride in the appearance of their float, as they want it to be something that not only they can take pride in, but for the alumni to see and enjoy as well.

Because the theme of their float is “disco,” Hladik said the fraternity went with a tie-dye look for the float. However, due to safety regulations, they are limited to tissue paper to decorate the float, but some “pomping” could do the trick.

“Pomping” is the process of weaving tissue paper through the chicken wire on the sides of the float, and is the standard decorating method for the floats in the Homecoming parade.

Angela Congionti said there are a lot of safety regulations in place for the floats that people outside of greek life may not be aware of. For example, the floats have to be a specific dimension — something Congionti’s sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, struggled with.

Though not everyone may take the parade and the weekend seriously, Congionti said the weekend is significant for her as the Homecoming chair.

While participating in the Homecoming parade, students are required to abide by the Student Code of Conduct, which requires that students participating remain sober, and an intoxicated participant could result in the disqualification for their entire organization.

“As the chair I have to go to so many events and make sure everything is perfect,” Congionti (sophomore - business) said. “There's so many rules and I do try to take it very seriously so we don’t get disqualified.”

Not only are there regulations for how the float is decorated and structured, but there are also expectations for the members of greek life to be on their best behavior.

“We are in charge of our whole sorority, so if anyone comes under the influence we are in charge of them,” Congionti said. “We have to make sure everyone is following the rules of Homecoming.”

Hladik said Homecoming weekend placed a huge emphasis on the alumni of their fraternity. On the other hand, Delta Chi brother Nick Girardi said not many alumni from his fraternity come out for the parade — alumni mainly come to meet the brothers and revisit the house they once lived in.

“Homecoming hasn’t been taken very seriously since I’ve been [a] part of the house,” Girardi (junior - accounting) said. “But that’s something Kyle [the other homecoming chair for Delta Chi] and I are hoping to change as we are just stepping into this role.”

The Gamma Phi Beta and Delta Chi float has the theme of “Aspen,” and Congionti said her favorite aspect of the week so far has been finding creative ways to decorate with their theme and “getting everyone together.”

He explained that before holding his position, he didn’t really know the girls in their partner sorority, Gamma Phi Beta — but now he hopes to continue hanging out with them.

“[Homecoming] definitely builds relationships that we wouldn't otherwise have.”