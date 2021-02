Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, a local bookstore in downtown State College, halted all operations due to a positive coronavirus test among its staff.

The bookstore will be opening again once each staff member has been tested and the store has been properly cleaned and disinfected.

Webster’s is asking all patrons to keep the person and their family in prayers as they recover.

MORE PENN STATE NEWS

Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State selects new director The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State named Sita Frederick as its new director. F…