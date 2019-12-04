Tuesday night, the State College Borough Council held a meeting in the Municipal Building to hear the 11 candidates running to become interim mayor of State College.

The position is up for grabs as current Mayor Donald Hahn is set to officially resign effective 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 after he won the magisterial district judge seat in November. The interim mayor will serve out Hahn’s remaining term of two years.

Each candidate was given five minutes of time to speak to the council, as well as members of the community in attendance.

There will not be a public vote to decide who will be selected. Instead, the council will deliberate and announce the new mayor of State College at its Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.

All the candidates are residents of State College and are registered to vote in the borough. Although whoever is selected to serve the remainder of Hahn’s term is not prohibited from running again in 2021, many of the candidates who spoke said they will choose not to run again.

Each candidate was sent a list of questions before the meeting, to which most took the time to answer. Many also discussed their personal background and what kind of mayor they would be if selected.

The presentation order of the candidates was chosen randomly at the beginning of the meeting by drawing names from a basket. In presentation order, the candidates who spoke at the meeting were:

Jamey Darnell

Michael Black

Ronald Filippelli

Eleanor Schiff

Ezra Nanes

Jacob R. Werner

Thomas E. Daubert

Katherine Watt

James Leous

Jason Browne

Ron Madrid

Hot topics of discussion included LGBTQ representation, diversity and inclusivity, student rights, and housing costs.

Many of the candidates either are Penn State alumni or have been employed by the university at some point. While two Penn State students were in the running, they are no longer candidates for the position.

Notable candidates, in order of presentation, include:

Jamey Darnell

Darnell is a clinical assistant professor of entrepreneurship in the Penn State Smeal College of Business, and has been a borough resident for two years.

He has over 20 years experience in higher education and said he has an extensive history of working with different people with diverse backgrounds.

He initially applied for the position in a “sort of protest” of previous potential guidelines that would prevent Penn State faculty from applying for the position. These guidelines were tabled last month before the application deadline officially closed.

“I strongly believe that a Penn State employee can be just as capable of serving the community as anyone else, and I wanted to make sure that there’s at least one Penn State employee in the pool of applicants,” Darnell said.

As mayor, he said he would seek to give a voice to those who feel voiceless. He would focus explicitly on recognizing all parties who have the ability to affect or are affected by the actions of the council.

If selected as mayor, he said he would completely forgo the salary earned as mayor and do the job for free. If he is not able to forgo it, he said he would donate it back into the community or to a nonprofit organization.

He will not rerun for the position after the two years are up.

Darnell said he was inspired to run by his daughter, and wants to set a good example for her.

“I wanted to do more than just complain about the possibility of a Penn State employee not being considered for the position,” Darnell said. “I wanted to show my daughter that backing up one’s beliefs with actions is really important.”

Michael Black

Black has been a resident of State College for 28 years and has served on multiple boards and organizations throughout the area.

In 2017, Black ran against Hahn for the mayoral position and lost.

During his allotted time, he detailed his experiences of living in the same area for so long. He said he has built up community relationships and described his family as a “borough family.”

Taking the time to address both the audience and the council, he thanked everyone for their support and said he is knowledgable on State College issues and debates after nearly three decades of borough conversations.

The number one issue in the community, according to Black, is population growth. He attributed most of the problems addressed by the council to the fact that State College’s population has ballooned in the past few decades.

“Growth places tremendous strain on our community and infrastructure, our neighborhoods, affordable housing, downtown landscaping, employment, public schools, healthcare, just to name a few,” Black said. “We need visionary leadership.”

The next mayor, according to Black, should open doors for civil conversations in the community and should welcome all those who live in State College. Through this, community members will become mindful of they are and who they wish to be as a community.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make State College a premiere location to live, work, learn and play, and as important as it is to arrive there, so too is the journey getting there,” he said.

Eleanor Schiff

Schiff has been a State College resident since 2006, after moving from the Washington, D.C. area with her family.

While in D.C., she was heavily involved with federal Washington, working in the West Wing of the White House and the U.S Senate. She now is a professor of American politics at Bucknell University with a Ph.D. from Penn State.

She said she believes the mayoral position is mostly a ceremonial role — one that presides rather than directs and is a steward of public trust.

“The mayor should engage with many, many community groups, see what the problems are that are facing them, and be an advocate for them,” Schiff said.

She iterated that Penn State and its student body are a critical part of the community, but said that there is still a lot of work to be done on student issues — greek life, specifically.

Ezra Nanes

Nanes has lived in State College for ten years after earning his master's degree from Penn State. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Nanes is heavily involved with efforts within the Democratic Party in Centre County. In 2018, he ran for State Senate in the 34th district, but lost the midterm election.

He said his platform focuses on real, hard conversations that need to be had in the community, specifically surrounding race relations.

“Many black people here are afraid. They do not feel a sense of belonging, and we are all accountable for this,” Nanes said. “The mayor must play a pivotal role by ensuring that voices from within communities of color are not only heard, but respected and validated on an ongoing basis.”

He plans, if elected, to make sure the university is held accountable for its expansion projects. He said Penn State needs to prove that each residential housing development and campus expansion is beneficial for the community.

He added these projects should improve things like pedestrian safety and accessibility, affordable housing, and renewable energy.

Nanes promised to bring “boundless enthusiasm and positive energy” to the mayoral role and said he will continue to engage with students in this same manner if selected.

“The object of our most fervent aspirations should be the sense of belonging that we create here for all people," he said. "When people feel that they belong, then their creativity, their passion, their intellect, their ideas and their energy can be directed toward accomplishing the goals that we all share.”

Jason Browne

Residents may recognize Browne’s voice more than anything else, as he is one of the hosts on the local music station B94.5.

Aside from being a radio host, he is heavily involved in the community, performing with different improv groups, helping out with nonprofit organizations and serving on the Board of Directors of Three Dots in State College.

During his speech to the council, he said other people refer to him as a “person of passion, a person of many talents, a person who cares about State College.”

“And, the future mayor of State College,” he said.

As mayor, Browne said he will continue to “walk these streets” to do three things: start a conversation, create connections and create change where it's appropriate.

Communities and groups that need to be addressed by the mayor, according to Browne, include communities of color, students and young professionals, and the greater Penn State community.

Browne said his job as a radio host creates conversations for these communities on a daily basis and creates a space for much-needed growth and change in the community. He said his job connects listeners with nonprofit organizations and starts a conversation about different causes.

“Being a mayor may be ceremonial on paper, but the reality, the role can create lasting change in this community, and set the next mayor up for success,” he said. “The questions about the community gravitate towards advocacy and accountability on topics such as race, sexuality, environment, small business and justice.

“The person who serves as mayor must be able to treat these types of questions with care," he added. "That mayor is me.”

Council President Evan Myers said at the conclusion of the meeting that he was overall impressed with the presentations from all the candidates.

“I think we heard very thoughtful, caring, strategic commentary from every one of you,” Myers said. “An impressive group of folks, everyone who came forward. It certainly is going to make our deliberations and decisions very difficult."