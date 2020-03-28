The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for parts of Centre County until 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

This includes State College and other townships in Centre County including Boalsburg, Philipsburg, Port Matilda and Bald Eagle.

The warning was also issued for Blair and Huntingdon Counties.

The NWS detected heavy rain due to thunderstorms at around 6:18 p.m., and one inch of rain has already fallen. An additional inch of rain is set to fall over the remainder of the evening, which could cause “minor flooding,” the NWS said.

Excessive runoff of rainwater could flood small streams and creeks, low-lying areas, streets and underpasses.