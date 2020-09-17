State College’s Public Works Division is in the middle of a coronavirus balancing act.

The division has put protocols and safety measures in place to protect its workers while still continuing with the essential services the division provides to the community.

State College’s Public Works Division’s mission is to “provide cost-effective and high-quality services to the public in a number of different areas,” according to the borough’s website.

“[The Public Works Division has a] remote facility away from the borough building downtown on Allen Street, “ Kade Cramer, a street and sewer foreman for the borough, said. “We're limiting who comes in and out of the building, and in all borough facilities there are temperature scanners for anyone coming on-site before they can access the buildings, and everyone is asked to self-monitor every day.”

Cramer said in addition to those protocols, personal protective equipment was provided to all of the workers.

Inside the division’s facility, the workers have split into groups and begun their workdays with staggered shifts in order to limit exposure.

“We staggered crew starts from 6 a.m. through 7 a.m. in smaller groups,” Cramer said. “Regardless of what their start time was, we didn't physically want them in the building until 10 minutes before their start time. That gives the crew before them five minutes to get out of the area and cap door limits at all times.”

Though some government workers are able to do their jobs from home, those who work in the police or public works departments are not in a position to do so.

“[The public works department] still has to pick up the refuse, they still have to go out and do the various things they do to keep our community safe and keep things operating because there are regular maintenance projects that you can't fall behind on,” said Douglas Shontz, the communications assistant to the borough manager. “Pandemic or not, that's dangerous and lowers the quality of life for our residents.”

In order to continue essential projects such as maintaining traffic signals and sewer systems while limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus, crews were split into three different shifts.

“The crew works one week on, two weeks off,” Cramer said. “That’s in case one whole shift of crew members would come down with something, we still had two-thirds of the crew to work with. And it also gave us the opportunity to quarantine for 14 days at a time.”

Maintenance specialist Shannon Dunlap said the new protocols made him more cautious on the job, especially when working on the sewers.

“[I’ve been] trying to limit exposures of stuff you wouldn't think about normally, like, getting a little debris on you or whatnot,” Dunlap said. “It was always constantly in the back of your mind [before the coronavirus].”

Despite the workers’ positive response to the coronavirus regulations that were put in place, the Public Works Division has still been forced to deal with both staff and equipment issues and shortages.

“Due to budgetary constraints because of all the unknowns, there was equipment that was scheduled to be purchased this year that was deferred,” Shontz said. “The crews out there again were able to adapt and change and make sure the other equipment was upheld and maintained so whenever they did need to use it, they were able to.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

In addition to having outdated equipment, the department has also not been able to utilize court-assigned volunteers for certain jobs.

“We call them ‘volun-tolds,’ and they do a lot of maintenance and upkeep projects,” Shontz said. “It counts for almost two full two or three full-time laborers if you max out the hour, so that's almost three staff members and volunteers we lost, let alone the part-time that we depend on.”

The department also depends on part-time labor, but it has been unable to hire for any of those positions and also has full-time positions that still are vacant.

Despite this shortage of workers, the workload is the same for the division, Cramer said.

The administration has also established steps to ensure workers do not dip into their sick leave or vacation time during the pandemic, which includes an additional 240 hours for coronavirus-related sick leave.

“It's really a balancing act [between] safety protocols and our public work staff who are dealing with the public and are [at] a certain risk of getting messed up,” Shontz said. “It was our focus from the get-go that we need to provide services, but we need to provide them [safely.]”