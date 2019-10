According to a tweet by the State College Police Department, Thursday's trick-or-treat has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Trick-or-treating will now be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The weather in State College calls for a 100 percent chance of thunderstorms from 5 to 8 p.m., which would have been throughout the duration of the previously scheduled event.

