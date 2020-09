The State College Police Department is looking for help in identifying two men allegedly involved in a theft, according to a Wednesday media release from the department.

The retail theft occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Walmart located at 373 Benner Pike.

Walmart loss prevention contacted the men but they fled on foot.

Anyone with any information about the theft or the two suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact SCPD or leave an anonymous tip on its website.