CATA announced on Friday that starting August 22, it will implement new rules and regulations to keep passengers and staff safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new policies will remain effective until at least the end of the fall 2020 semester, according to a press release from the company. CATA developed these rules based off of federal and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

All passengers will be required to wear face coverings while riding and waiting for any bus. Hand sanitizing stations will be available on every vehicle, and passengers are encouraged to wash their hands before and after every ride.

Passengers will also have to follow physical distancing guidelines. CATA will clean, disinfect and sanitize their vehicles daily.

In order to avoid overburdening buses, CATA will be moving some of its vehicles onto less dense routes during peak hours. There will be no White or Blue Loops for the fall 2020 semester, and those resources will be moved to the Green Link.

CATA services will run from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and transit hours will run from 10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CATA drivers will wear masks and be protected by a plastic screen. They will undergo temperature checks and health screenings before every shift.

A public service campaign will also be launched to encourage CATA passengers and community members to adhere to public health guidelines.

