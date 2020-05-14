Beginning in 2021, 582 will become a new Pennsylvania area code alongside the current 814 in State College.

The addition will require 814-area residents to dial either 814 or 582 along with the seven digit phone number in order to make a call.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is encouraging residents and businesses to begin use of the 10-digit dialing system in October of 2020. It will be required for all calls by April 3, 2021.

The new area code is being implemented by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in order to preserve existing 814 phone numbers and ensure there will be a supply of new numbers in the future.

582 area code phone numbers will not be distributed until the current 814 area code phone numbers have been exhausted.