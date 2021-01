Crust & Crumb Cafe is closing temporarily this week due to a recent coronavirus exposure.

According to its Instagram, the downtown cafe’s employees will undergo coronavirus testing during the closure.

The cafe hopes reopen as soon as possible and thanked the community for “understanding” the decision.

Crust & Crumb will post reopening updates on its website and Instagram.

