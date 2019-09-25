Pop Up Ave will return to State College once again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The outdoor urban flea market will be held on South Fraser Street between College Avenue, Beaver Avenue and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

Similar to past Pop Up Ave events, there will be vendors from all Pennsylvania and beyond. Vendors will sell everything from

Among various food vendors and live music, the following lineup will be present at Saturday's event:

Amanda Leilani Designs

Ardor & Forge

Art of the Earth

The Beefy Chicken

Contempo Jewelry

Cool School Vintage

Dazzling Daizy Designs

Dead Byrd Vintage

Dove & Dragon

Dovekie & Finch

everyday balloons print shop

exit343design

Flowing and Rooted

Freckles Tie Company

Go State Designs

The Great Mish Mosh

Green Mountain Energy (sponsor booth)

Happy Bee Honey Bath Products

Hazel Tree & Beck

Lightning Bug Gift Co.

LoMo Studio Handcrafted Jewelry

Lucky Streak Clothing Co.

The Makers Place Studio

Matilda Mae Candle Company

The Midtown Dandy

MollyauContraire

MoniLeesA

Moonrise Candle Co.

Nittany Mountain Works

One Ear Up Handmade Collars

Pixie + Thistle

Reclaim Supply Co.

Reconstruct Wood

Revolt Style Studio

Say Possible Socks

Stay Apparel Co.

Steele Hollow Vintage

Sticks and a Stone (Ear Emporium)

Still Not A Hippie

Vin No Original

Woven Spectrums

If the thought of all that shopping and walking around makes you hungry, Pop Up Ave has you covered. The following food and drink vendors will also be present:

Beer Garden by Elk Creek Café & Aleworks

HUSKY BROS POPCORN CO

Koo-Weh Nana

Maine Bay & Berry

Taylor Chip & The Perfect Dough

There will be a live music act that has yet to be announced.