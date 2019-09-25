Pop Up Ave will return to State College once again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The outdoor urban flea market will be held on South Fraser Street between College Avenue, Beaver Avenue and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.
Similar to past Pop Up Ave events, there will be vendors from all Pennsylvania and beyond. Vendors will sell everything from
Among various food vendors and live music, the following lineup will be present at Saturday's event:
- Amanda Leilani Designs
- Ardor & Forge
- Art of the Earth
- The Beefy Chicken
- Contempo Jewelry
- Cool School Vintage
- Dazzling Daizy Designs
- Dead Byrd Vintage
- Dove & Dragon
- Dovekie & Finch
- everyday balloons print shop
- exit343design
- Flowing and Rooted
- Freckles Tie Company
- Go State Designs
- The Great Mish Mosh
- Green Mountain Energy (sponsor booth)
- Happy Bee Honey Bath Products
- Hazel Tree & Beck
- Lightning Bug Gift Co.
- LoMo Studio Handcrafted Jewelry
- Lucky Streak Clothing Co.
- The Makers Place Studio
- Matilda Mae Candle Company
- The Midtown Dandy
- MollyauContraire
- MoniLeesA
- Moonrise Candle Co.
- Nittany Mountain Works
- One Ear Up Handmade Collars
- Pixie + Thistle
- Reclaim Supply Co.
- Reconstruct Wood
- Revolt Style Studio
- Say Possible Socks
- Stay Apparel Co.
- Steele Hollow Vintage
- Sticks and a Stone (Ear Emporium)
- Still Not A Hippie
- Vin No Original
- Woven Spectrums
If the thought of all that shopping and walking around makes you hungry, Pop Up Ave has you covered. The following food and drink vendors will also be present:
- Beer Garden by Elk Creek Café & Aleworks
- HUSKY BROS POPCORN CO
- Koo-Weh Nana
- Maine Bay & Berry
- Taylor Chip & The Perfect Dough
There will be a live music act that has yet to be announced.