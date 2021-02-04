Chances are, anyone who has lived in or been to State College has visited McLanahan’s, a family business that has been downtown for almost 120 years.

However, it’s likely few actually know the story behind the business — how it got its start, how it has evolved and how it came to be a staple in the State College and Penn State community.

There are two McLanahan’s locations in downtown State College — the Penn State Room at 414 E. College Ave. and the Downtown Market on 116 S. Allen St.

The business got its name from William H. McLanahan, who started the business in 1903 as a pharmacy and ran it until he died, according to the store’s website.

McLanahan’s was passed onto the owner’s son, Bob McLanahan, who opened a drug store in State College on the corner of Beaver Avenue and South Allen Street.

Once Bob retired, two of his employees, Ray Agostinelli — a 1961 Penn State graduate — and Hubie Shirk, purchased the two locations at the time. One was on Allen Street and one on East College Avenue.

The store is now run by Agostinelli’s two sons, Ray and Ron, who took over in the early 1980s. Even Ron’s children occasionally help out in the store now, some of whom are Penn State students.

Throughout the years, McLanahan’s has undergone a series of changes, according to Ray, evolving from a drug store to a grocery store to a self-service pub to the grocery and Penn State memorabilia store it is today.

The business moved around to a variety of downtown State College locations, having five pharmacies at one point that were all sold off to pharmacists who were employed at McLanahan’s.

Most of the locations moved around from Allen Street and College Avenue — one of which burned down over 20 years ago on Allen Street.

According to Ray, McLanahan’s changes “with the times” and “to fit the demands of the people who are downtown,” which led to the decisions to open the grocery market, and to sell beer and wine.

General Manager Steve Solimine has been working at McLanahan’s for almost 20 years.

“I think a lot of people know that if they ask for stuff we will try to get it for them,” Solimine said.

Although employees believe the store has changed to suit the growing community, Ray believes McLanahan’s still stays the same in some ways.

“You see that a lot of family businesses don’t change, especially in this town,” Ray said.

According to Ray, even with the changes in title and location “McLanahan’s is the name… alumni know that.”

Ray said he’s been working at McLanahan’s for over 40 years and “grew up in the business.”

“I started here when I was a kid putting newspapers together; I would ride my bike to the store,” Ray said.

McLanahan’s has historically had a relationship with Penn State students, and according to Ray, one of the university’s fraternities used to steal the lion statue from the front of the Allen Street location and put it in Joe Paterno’s yard. Ray said after his father didn’t press charges, he was made a member of the fraternity.

According to Ray, when the College Avenue location opened in 1959, they gave away a car for the grand opening.

Ray said his brother, Ron Agostinelli, once cross country skied to the store to make sure they could open during a severe snow storm when the roads hadn’t been plowed.

“We opened our store because people rely on us,” Ron said.

Ron added that the demand for sleds in the community that were sold at McLanahan’s also raised the urgency to open during a snowstorm.

“I think that people feel comfortable going here, they relate to the employees,” Ron said. “Our corporate is right here.”

Ron said McLanahan’s mostly employs Penn State students, and they have 120 total employees — 80 being students who work part time.

“They work here when they’re in school and end up liking it,” Solimine said. “We care about our people, we’re a really friendly store.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, McLanahan’s was able to stay open, because it received Paycheck Protection Program money, which allowed the store to pay employees and monthly rent of the building, Ray said.

According to Ron, though, “it’s always up and down.”

“Recessions hit college communities last,” Ron said.

Although the pandemic may have been difficult for some local businesses, McLanahan’s employees like Ray and Ron were glad to stay open.

“It’s a family thing, and we enjoy working here,” Ray said.