A conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the State College Borough Council on Monday to construct a new, 12-story "multi-family" mixed-use apartment and retail complex on the corner of College Avenue and Hetzel Street.

Chicago-based developer Core Spaces is behind the project, which was initially proposed to the council at its Jan. 13 meeting.

The council heard a revised draft of the proposal on Feb. 3 and the solicitor prepared a revised decision for the council’s review.

The staff recommended the conditional use permit be granted, and no further testimony or discussion occurred.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer firsted the motion and Evan Myers seconded. The subsequent vote unanimously approved the permit and construction of the new complex.

The proposal is for a 151-foot facility with two floors dedicated to non-residential use and 10 floors for apartments, according to Jeff Zelisko, the design architect with Antunovich Associates who proposed the logistics and numbers to the council.

The properties at 472, 480, 482 and 484 E. College Ave.; 108, 110, 112 and 114 Hetzel St.; and 471 E. Calder Way will be demolished to make way for the space. These spaces include apartments and retail spaces such as the Garden House Apartments, Gio's Hair Design and Pizza Mia.

The first floor of the new complex will be intended for retail space, with the second floor housing offices and additional retail space.

The total residential square footage will be 181,318 square feet.

The units would all vary from one, two, four and five-bedroom apartments. The complex will total up to 493 beds.

The building is also set to include three levels of underground parking, with 172 spaces in total and up to nine spots for retail tenants and the public.

This new project is one of several new high rise luxury apartments being built in downtown State College, with Here and Pugh Centre currently under construction and set to be ready for occupancy in fall 2020.