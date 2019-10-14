Immediately upon stepping into Hello Bistro’s new State College location, you can feel the youthful, hipster atmosphere the restaurant is trying to create.

Brick walls and floors, metallic chairs and stools give the restaurant a modern look. One wall is painted with the words, “Salads, Burgers & Penn State Forever,” exhibiting Hello Bistro's excitement to become a part of the State College community.

The new restaurant also added a “WE ARE” salad to its menu, complete with mixed greens, chicken, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, black olives, mozzarella balls, croutons and Italian vinaigrette.

“We try to be a part of the community, that’s what we want to be, and that’s what we love, we love the State College community here. It’s a young, vibrant, fun community, it matches our brand, that’s who we are, and we felt like it was appropriate to have a “WE ARE” salad to be a part of State College,” Becky McArdle, Hello Bistro spokesperson, said.

The “WE ARE” salad will only be available at the State College location until Nov. 25.

Hello Bistro provides a salad experience that customers can enjoy in two different ways. There are 13 signature salads to choose from on the menu, but guests can also customize their own salads and choose from a salad bar.

“There’s three things that kind of differentiate that salad experience. Number one, its unlimited toppings, number two, there’s no scale at the end, and number three, it’s all build to order," McArdle said. "And when we build it to order, we’re tossing and making it so that every single ingredient is in every single bite."

I tried Hello Bistro’s seasonal fall special salad, the “Autumn Apple Chicken & Pear Salad," complete with mixed greens, chicken, pears, Fuji apples, bacon, feta cheese, dried cranberries, peanuts and poppy seed vinaigrette dressing.

The fruit and cranberries blended well with the chicken, giving it a tasty sweet flavor with a tangy finish combined with the poppy seed vinaigrette dressing.

Next, I tried the “Mean Green Avocado Burger," which is a burger with sliced avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese and Hello Bistro secret sauce. This burger is delicious, juicy and flavorful.

It paired well with their fresh-cut fries. The best way to have their fries is with their house-made ranch dressing — which is free and unlimited — and tastes phenomenal.

Finally, I sampled their “Beyond Burger," a plant-based burger with horseradish mayonnaise, cheddar, spring mix and tomato. I definitely preferred the “Mean Green Avocado Burger”, however the “Beyond Burger” was still pretty good, and was savory enough for me to finish.

It is a sufficient and tasty option for vegetarians.

My lunch blended well with a cup of Hello Bistro’s homemade peach iced tea, which was both very sweet and refreshing.

All together, I had a satisfying meal at Hello Bistro, and I will definitely be going back for more when they officially open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Hello Bistro will host a grand opening celebration where guests will have a chance to win prizes and giveaways, including the opportunity to win free salads for a year.

Hello Bistro’s first location opened up in Pittsburgh in 2012. There are now seven locations in Pittsburgh, one in State College and two in Ohio, one opening up in just a few weeks.

Online ordering will be available to guests that want to skip the line, and prefer to get their food from the Hello To Go pick-up shelf. Hello Bistro will also be accessible on Grubhub, and they will accept LionCash from Penn State students.