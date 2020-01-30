Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro spoke in Webster’s Cafe on Wednesday in hopes to educate students and parents about their rights as they embark on their off-campus journeys.

Shapiro’s top priority in visiting State College was to ensure that those who are new to the apartment scene are armed with accurate information about their rights as tenants.

“I hear from students and their parents how frustrated they are when they go to rent a place off campus,” Shapiro said. “I don't accept the fact that if you're a student, some landlord is going to take advantage of you.”

According to Shapiro, his office receives more complaints about living situations in State College than anywhere else in the state.

Shapiro advised that tenants looking to live off-campus document any apparent damages in the space — preferably through pictures — and ensure the lease is written in plain and simple language.

If there is anything on the lease that is unclear, the landlord is obligated to explain it in more apparent terms, Shapiro said.

One of the biggest complaints that Shapiro said he receives involves tenants losing their security deposit. He said tenants cannot be charged their security deposit for basic wear and tear in a living space.

“We got to handle these cases,” Shapiro said. “And, we have gotten a lot of students their money back.”

As students either continue their search for housing or prepare for the next school year, Shapiro urged parents and students alike to reach out to his office for direct and accurate advice regarding specific living situations. He and his team encourage anyone who is having conflict in their living situation to get in contact with them by filing a complaint.

“I came here today to listen and learn. I came here to tell you how important these issues are to me and to our office,” Shapiro said. “We’re going to keep doing this work, and we do better when we hear from you.”