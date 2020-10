The three-year construction project on Atherton Street has come to a close, according to a PennDOT press release on Friday.

During the project, PennDOT’s work “included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving,” the release said.

According to PennDOT’s webpage for the project, the construction cost $12,795,000 and was originally planned to end in 2019.