In February 2017, Penn State student Timothy Piazza died after sustaining a fractured skull and lacerated spleen after falling down the now-defunct Beta Theta Pi fraternity's stairs.

Just over seven months later, Louisiana State University student Max Gruver died of alcohol poisoning while pledging Phi Delta Theta.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza and Steve and Rae Ann Gruver — the parents of Piazza and Gruver — spoke to Penn State greek organizations about hazing and the impact it has had on them and greek organizations nationwide on Sunday at Eisenhower Auditorium.

The program founded by the Piazzas and Gruvers, “Love, Mom and Dad,” seeks to share stories of how hazing has impacted families and lives, promote education about hazing, and inform students in greek life what they can do to stop hazing in the future.

Rae Ann Gruver began the event discussing the relationship she had with her son.

Gruver wanted to go to Louisiana State University because he liked their journalism program. He pledged a fraternity in the hopes of meeting people and being able to get involved in a big school.

His mother last saw him when she dropped him off at school for his freshman year, and said she knew he had a bright future, but could never have imagined what would unfold next.

“I told him, ‘This is your time, go shine your light on the world,’” Rae Ann said. “Twenty-nine days later, my son would be dead because of alcohol hazing at his fraternity house.”

Jim and Evelyn spoke next about their son Piazza. They talked about the impact hazing and Piazza's death had not just on them — but also on Piazza's brother Michael, who attended at Penn State at the time; Piazza's girlfriend Kaitlyn; and extended family.

“He was an amazing person who was hazed,” Evelyn said. “He was ignored and left to die because the fraternity did not want to get in trouble.”

The Piazzas urged the audience to understand what their actions can do to their own lives, and the lives of others.

“The destruction is far reaching and forever,” Jim said. “Before you haze, consider the consequences.”

The two families have been active in fighting for anti-hazing legislation and support across the country.

Hazing violations are now considered a felony in Pennsylvania and Louisiana following the 2017 deaths of Piazza and Gruver.

Together, the families hope to stop what they consider a cycle of hazing that is repeated through generations of greek life.

“I want to make sure this never happens to another individual,” Steve Gruver said. “We’re going to change the world.”

This cycle of hazing the families discussed is perpetuated by those who once faced hazing, but can be stopped by new members.

“Hazing is a cycle of abuse where the abused later become the abuser,” Rae Ann said. “From this day forward, you have to say no and break the cycle, you do not have to do it to the next members.”

The packed crowd of Penn State greek life students listened as the families delivered the message that joining a fraternity or sorority should be a positive experience and no one should have to be tested to join.

“At the end of the day, no one should be put in harm's way just for trying to join an organization,” Jim said.

The families said change is possible from within in the greek life system, and members can stop hazing by being heard and encouraging the voices of those around them.

“Speaking up may not be the easy choice, but it will be the right choice and you may save someone’s life,” Rae Ann said.

