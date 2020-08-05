State College Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon that left two drivers injured, according to a release from the department.

The crash took place on East College Avenue at the route 322 bypass intersection.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries.

Centre Life Link EMS took the other driver who sustained severe injuries to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Both drivers' vehicles are "severely damaged" from the crash that may have been related to a medical emergency, the release states.

The Alpha Fire Company also responded to the scene of the crash.

The State College Police Department urges those with information about the incident to contact the department.

