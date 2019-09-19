In solidarity with Osaze Osagie, the man fatally shot by a State College Police officer in March, members of the community came together once again on Sept. 18 to protest what they believe to be an example of police brutality.

Wednesday night, the uproar surrounding the case continued, as State College residents, Penn State students and faculty members questioned leaders of the State College Police Department in the Municipal Building.

On March 20, a State College Police officer shot and killed Osagie after Osagie ran at three police officers with a knife while the officers were serving a mental health warrant at his apartment. Osagie had a history of autism and schizophrenia.

Both the district attorney and State College Police Department conducted investigations into Osagie's death, ultimately finding the officers involved not at fault.

Following Osagie's death, many members of the community expressed anger and frustration for the killing, which they feel stems from racist or mental health-related biases. The 3/20 Coalition was also formed to seek justice and reform for Osagie.

For 1.5 hours, approximately 30 attendees had an often-heated dialogue with City Manager Tom Fountaine, Chief of Police John Gardner and Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Wilson.

From why officers covered the peephole when entering Osagie’s apartment to how quickly one officer decided to fire his weapon, attendees had a myriad of questions pertaining to the case.

To start, Geoff Landers-Nolan, 33, asked the hosts if they thought the officer would have shot the individual in the mental health crisis had it been another officer’s son.

“The officers were under attack and they took action,” Gardner said. “This all happened in 20 seconds. As tough as it may be for some people to believe, I believe the same action would’ve been taken if it were an officer’s son or a friend’s son.”

Leslie Laing, director of Adult Learner Programs and Services for Penn State Student Affairs, “respectfully disagreed” with Gardner’s response.

“[The officers] failed to make a plan before knocking on the door,” Lang said. “There is no outward racial motivation for the killing, but there is plenty of bias that approached Osaze’s story.”

Fountaine said the police department has avoided hiring those with a background that includes overt bias, although he admitted “all of us has bias.”

Many attendees brought copies of the police report marked with potential questions and talking points. Two comprehensive investigations and one internal review did not conclude bias was a factor in any of the officers’ actions the day of the shooting, according to Fountaine.

Often referring to the officers involved in the incident by numbers one to three, Wilson added the focus was on officer 1 — the officer who shot Osagie — throughout the investigations.

“We have a white-dominant town, and that’s exactly what I found in the statistics,” Wilson said. “Most of his arrests, most of his use of force are [of white people], and that’s what it should be.”

Officer 1 has not communicated with Osagie's family, according to Wilson.

Other attendees shed light on police brutality in America, the use of tasers rather than firearms and the “sloppy” approach officers took when responding the the mental health warrant. Officers did attempt to tase Osagie, but when it reportedly had no effect on Osagie, officer 1 shot him.

“Nobody likes the outcome that happened here,” Gardner said. “If I could change that, I would.”

Wearing a t-shirt with the phrase “mental illness is not a crime,” Yumyum Abdul-Cunningham, a close friend of Osagie, said she and everyone else cannot trust the State College Police.

“How do we all learn to call the police when we need help?” Abdul-Cunningham (graduate-criminal law and justice) said. “I think it’s more dangerous that I can’t ask for help...The people who are supposed to protect us don’t protect people like me.”

One attendee became animated when acting out how he imagined an officer asked Osagie to drop the serrated knife he was reportedly holding when officers entered the residence. Another questioned the specific type of knock the officers performed on the door of Osagie’s apartment.

When the conversation seemed to become circular, the hosts explained what the future holds in terms of policies that may change as a result of this case, including the creation of a task force to address mental health crises.

“We’re going to move quickly but deliberately,” Fountaine said. “I really do appreciate that [you all] care enough about your community and about this situation to come out and talk with us. We’re committed to work with you and the community to address these issues going forward — there are clearly issues that need to be dealt with.”

The forum may have been one of the last opportunities for members of the public to directly question State College Police officers about the Osagie shooting, according to the 3/20 Coalition’s Facebook page.

