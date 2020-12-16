The Borough of State College declared Wednesday a snow emergency for residents and visitors in the area, according to a media release.

For the public works department to clear and remove snow, all vehicles must be removed from public roadways, the release said. Any vehicles left will be ticketed or towed, and no permissions will be granted for the duration of the snow emergency.

Additionally, the borough and the Ordinance Enforcement advised property owners to clear all sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.