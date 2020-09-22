Centre County has been included in the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's drought watch for 18 total counties in the state, according to a Penn State news release.

The school is asking those in the community to limit shower times, report leaking faucets, sinks and showers, wash only full loads of laundry, not running water during shaving, brushing teeth, or hand-washing dishes, refrigerating tap water, turning off all unnecessary water flow, and not serving water at restaurants unless asked.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

The counties under current drought watch are focused on much of the center and upper center of Pennsylvania.

At the current stage of "drought watch" residents are asked to reduce 5% of their water consumption.

The stage after, a "drought warning" would ask residents to reduce 10 to 15% of their water use.

Finally, a "drought emergency" will require residents to reduce consumption of water by at least 15%.