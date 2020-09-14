State College Police notified Penn State officials that student Nicholas Papadopoulos died Sunday, Sept. 13 in his off-campus apartment, university spokesperson Lisa Powers confirmed Monday morning via email.

Papadopoulos was a 20-year-old studying industrial engineering.

According to Powers, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Powers said the university is providing support to the family, roommates, and others directly affected and offers its "deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Nicholas."