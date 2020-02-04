The State College Borough Council unanimously approved a planned Pride Parade submitted by the Centre LGBTQA Support Network at Monday's borough council meeting.

This will be State College's first Pride Parade.

The request was submitted by the organization’s co-chair, Tamar London, for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at the Sidney Friedman Parklet and Welch Plaza.

The borough council approved the closure of various streets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the parade.

According to the council’s regular meeting agenda, a majority of business or property owners in the downtown area approved the event and the planned street use.

