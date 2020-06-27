Since March 14, the Borough of State College's Parking Department hasn't been operating, meaning parking has been free throughout the area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Free parking will continue throughout July with certain restrictions in place, according to a press release from the department on Friday.

Starting Monday, June 29, there will be a two-hour limit at parking meters with free parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a three-hour limit at the Allen Street Lot, Beaver Avenue Lot and McAllister Deck.

No time limits will be implemented at the Pugh Street, Fraser Street or Beaver Avenue garages throughout July.

Parking will continue to be enforced from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. at parking meters.

In residential neighborhoods, the two-hour limits will resume Monday, July 6 "to ensure parking does not encroach on neighborhood streets."

Commuter zones near the downtown area won't have any time restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, the parking department plans to resume normal parking operations on Aug. 3 but "is committed to supporting Downtown State College throughout the rest of the pandemic."

Parking permits will be sold starting July 24. Those who currently hold permits will be contacted during July about "resuming their permits and payment schedules."

Those with questions about the department's response to the pandemic should contact parking@statecollegepa.us.

