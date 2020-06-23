Centre Region Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the Welch and Park Forest community pools will open starting Saturday, June 27, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal guidelines for responding to the coronavirus.

The pools will operate at 50% capacity, with attendants required to wear masks when they check-in and interact with pool staff. There will be no deck chairs, water fountains or diving boards, and water slides will remain closed since they can not be effectively cleaned.

RELATED

Life jackets, bathrooms, and locker rooms will be routinely cleaned and deep cleaned. Lifeguards will watch for pool safety while pool staff monitor and enforce social distancing.

Pool passes can be fully refunded by June 27. Pools are also adjusting their hours of operation, with weekday fitness and lap swim from 7 to 9 a.m., lap and family time swim from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and general swim 12 to 8 p.m. On weekends and holidays, adult lap swim and toddler time will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and general swim will run from 12 to 8 p.m.